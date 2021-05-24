Savannah Music Festival returns to live, in-person concerts for 2021 season

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After over a year, the Savannah Music Festival is back with in-person performances for the 2021 season.

“We’re delighted to offer a range of livestream options, in addition to exceptional live performances in intimate settings with safety measures in place for this Spring Season,” said Savannah Music Festival Artistic Director Ryan McMaken. “We invite those not attending in person to enjoy the opportunity of viewing from home.”

Savannah Music Festival’s return to live, in-person performances will showcase nine high-quality concerts defined by a strong commitment to safety at two historic venues: the Metal  Building at Trustees’ Garden, located at 660 E. Broughton St., and Trinity United Methodist Church, located at 127 Barnard St. on Telfair Square. All live performances will be held in limited-capacity settings with masks and social distancing required.

The following Savannah Music Festival performances will be available to livestream:

Tuesday, May 25 at 6 pm – free livestream

Performance Today’s “Piano Puzzler” with Bruce Adolphe and Fred Child

Wednesday, May 26 at 7:30 pm – free livestream

Ulysses Owens Jr.’s Generation Y / Camille Thurman & the Darrell Green Quartet

Thursday, May 27 at 5:30 pm – free livestream

David Finckel, cello & Wu Han, piano

Thursday, May 27 at 8 pm – $10 livestream

Rodney Crowell

Friday, May 28 at 7:30 pm – $10 livestream

Amythyst Kiah / Jontavious Willis

Saturday, May 29 at 3 pm – free livestream

Paul Huang, violin, and Anne-Marie McDermott, piano

Sunday, May 30 at 3 pm – free livestream

Jeremy Denk, piano

Savannah Music Festival will host a Fall Season in October of 2021 and will return for a full festival season March 24 through April 9, 2022.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories