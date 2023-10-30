SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is coming up in just a couple of months and the MLK Observance Day Association hosted its 2024 sashing ceremony and reception on Sunday.

Every year, the MLK Observance Day Association names parade marshals to lead the event and presents them with a sash to wear on the day.

News 3 spoke with one of the marshals named for the upcoming parade, Mercedes Arnold-Wright, who says the job means a lot to her.

“It’s remarkable because there were times in this city, and this state, and in this south of ours where we could not have gathered together as Americans. We can now all over the place,” Arnold-Wright said.

Two marshals were named for the 2024 parade coming up in January, all for their contributions to their community.

Legendary basketball coach, Ronald Booker, is co-marshal.

Linda M. Carter has been named the Civil Rights Activist honoree and Bishop Raphael Watson is being recognized as the Trailblazer of the Year.

The 2024 theme is “Dr. King’s Legacy; Peace, Liberty and Justice” by Jeremiah Barrett of New Hampstead High School.

For more information, visit: https://www.mlkingsavannah.com/events