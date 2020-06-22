Savannah mayor working to make face coverings mandatory in public

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- Mayor Van Johnson called a special meeting with city council to discuss an uptick in COVID-19 cases across the county.

Since Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued an executive order limiting the power of local government, Mayor Johnson has been looking for alternate ways to keep the community safe.

He says with the help of the city attorney he will look into mandating face coverings in public spaces, something the attorney says does not go against the governor’s order.

Coastal Health Director Dr. Lawton Davis was a special guest in the meeting. He explained that COVID-19 testing is in such high demand that the district could run out of test collections samples by the end of the week.

Dr. Davis told council the percent of tests coming back positive has nearly tripled in the past few weeks and many of those new cases are young people.

He advised the mayor and council to serve as role models and continue to stress the importance of face coverings and social distancing.

Over the weekend. several businesses did close after an employee tested positive for the virus, but Davis says that’s not required. He says restaurant and bars that have closed are being ‘good community partners’.

