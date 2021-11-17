Savannah Mayor Van Johnson rolling back the city’s mask mandate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Mayor Van Johnson announced over Twitter on Tuesday night that the city is being downgraded from a mask mandate to a mask advisory.

Johnson spoke on the matter during his weekly press conference on Tuesday. However, Johnson has not ruled out the possibility that a mandate may return pending the possibility of a holiday surge.

“We will continue to follow the science,” Johnson said. “So if we have to go there…if our numbers take us back over 100 then we might be back in masks again.”

Johnson refers to if cases rise above 100 on the transmission index then a mask mandate may return.

As far as city employees, nearly 70 percent are fully vaccinated, which equates to 1500 employees. The mayor also had a message for those who remain unvaccinated.

“As I said before…I think people have the right to choose whether to be vaccinated or not,” Johnson says. “I think we have a responsibility to make sure our health insurance plan remains solid. So stay tuned as we address that side of the puzzle.”