Savannah mayor: mask mandate remains despite threat of legal action

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Governor Brian Kemp said Friday that local municipalities would do better to enforce his most recent Executive Order rather than to continue with mask mandates that Kemp called “unenforceable.”

It was the latest in a series of events regarding the mandating of face coverings in public. Late Thursday, Kemp announce the state is suing the city of Atlanta over its mandated mask order.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says he anticipates the Hostess City may be next in terms of legal action but said “if Kemp wants to come for Savannah, Savannah will be ready.”

Kemp told reporters at the state capital that “instead of issuing mandates that are confusing and unenforceable, I’m asking all local leaders to enforce the current Executive Order.”

The latest order still allows for up to 50 people to gather in one location as long as they are six feet apart. It also allows for certain capacities at bars and in terms of restaurants, says an employee only needs to wear a face covering when waiting on a customer.

“There’s no science about servers taking masks off and on,” said Johnson. “We are in a fight for the viability of businesses and our small businesses who are trying to make and yet we get involved in this petty fight that seems to have come from the governor’s mansion.”

Johnson said in terms of several parts of the governor’s order that going into Clubs and measuring capacity has been “very difficult for us”, particularly since the governor has not offered any resources.”

Johnson told us the mask mandate is enforceable. “And so we take great exception to the governor indicating that something a duly authorized body does is unenforceable.”

While Kemp supports wearing masks voluntarily he says he’s heard from businesses that think a mandate is hurting them. “And what people should be thinking about are the livelihoods of those businesses..”

“I don’t know what businesses he’s been talking to,” Mayor Johnson said. “Certainly, here in Savannah, we’ve been hearing from businesses that wanted a mask mandate because they wanted to be consistent across the board.”

Johnson says he will continue to defend the mandate and he doesn’t think a lawsuit against Atlanta right now, during a pandemic, makes any sense.

“It does not put Georgia in a good light, I think it’s unfortunate and if he wants to come for Savannah, Savannah will be ready,” said the mayor