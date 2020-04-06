Savannah Mayor Johnson speaks out against Gov. Kemp’s executive order on ‘NBC Nightly News’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Mayor Van Johnson appeared on “NBC Nightly News” Sunday evening and spoke out against the reopening of the state’s beaches.

“We are in the middle of a worldwide pandemic, and while we are closing schools we are reopening beaches,” said Johnson. “In my mind that does not compute.”

Tybee Island Mayor Shirley Sessions originally issued an emergency declaration on March 20 to close the beaches and restrict public consumption of alcohol.

But Governor Brian Kemp’s shelter-in-place order, issued at the end of last week, “supersedes all local action that is less strict or more strict,” therefore reopening the beaches.

Residents of Tybee Island protested the move over the weekend saying: “They just loaded a gun and pointed it at the beach.”

Sessions also rejected the move by the governor saying in part, “The health of our residents, staff and visitors are being put at risk.”

The total cases of COVID-19 in Georgia has exceeded 6,700 since Sunday evening.