Savannah mayor, city council members sworn into office

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Thursday marks the official start of a new era at Savannah City Hall. Seven new council members and a new mayor have taken the oath of office and are now ready to serve their constituents.

Mayor Van Johnson’s speech focused on his goal to get as many people as possible involved in what happens throughout the city.

Hundreds of people packed the Civic Center to watch newly elected officials take their oath of office.

At the ceremony, District Five Alderwoman Estella Shabazz — who is now the longest-serving alderman on the council — spoke on behalf of her colleagues. “Savannah, I am here this evening to let you know that the cavalry is here,” she said to a roaring crowd.

“This is the second day of a new decade: 2020. And what will we do in this new decade?” asked Mayor Johnson in his speech. “We can’t go into a new decade with the mess of the past decade.”

News 3 also caught up with District 1 Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier after the ceremony, which she says was meaningful. “Tonight there were a lot of emotions,” she explained at a makeshift ‘red carpet’ outside the theater. “A lot of excitement and joy. I was excited to see everyone together and was just happy about this occasion.”

News 3 also caught up with District 4 Alderman Nick Palumbo and Alderwoman At-Large Kesha Gibson-Carter. “I get to serve the city I love. I’m surrounded by my family, friend, and neighbors. It’s just a fantastic experience and we packed the house today.”

Gibson-Carter says council “has an opportunity to change the trajectory of our community.”

Alderman Johnson was sworn in Wednesday at a public ceremony during the 157th Emancipation Proclamation Worship Service. He is the 67th mayor of Savannah.