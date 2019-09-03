Savannah man says he faced unfair price hikes as a result of the hurricane

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – When Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency last week, his declaration including a warning about price gouging, i.e. that merchants could not sell anything for a substantially higher price than they were charging before the declaration was declared.

Anthony Fulton of Savannah never thought he would need to know about the declaration. But he told us he is now planning on making a complaint to the Georgia Attorney General’s Office after trying to book a hotel room in Dublin. Fulton told us he went online Sunday evening after a mandatory evacuation was announced.

” I couldn’t believe the price,” he told me.

“The normal price of the room I believe was around $180 dollars for one night and this was the night where I think Dorian was initially scheduled to touch down on the 4th,” said Fulton. “So I was looking for lodging from September 4th through the 5th and the price was set at $575 and with tax the price was $607.

Fulton says he couldn’t believe a business would do this and “something should be done about it.”

The Georgia Attorney General’s office is encouraging anyone who thinks they may have encountered price gouging to make a complaint. The number to call is 1-800-869-1123.

In South Carolina, call the Attorney General’s office at 803-737-3953.