Savannah man dies in crash on I-26 in South Carolina

LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – Highway Patrol says the driver of a pickup truck has died after a crash along Interstate 26 in Laurens County.

The crash happened shortly after 1:30pm Sunday on I-26 westbound near Joanna.

According to Highway Patrol, an SUV and a pickup truck pulling a camper made contact while changing lanes causing both vehicles to lose control and run off the side of the road.

Troopers said the pickup truck overturned and the driver died at the scene.

The other driver was not hurt.

On Monday, the coroner’s office identified the victim as Douglas Michael Denton, 50, of Savannah, Ga.

The coroner said Denton was pronounced dead at the scene and said he died from multiple blunt force trauma.