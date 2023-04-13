CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah man is going back to prison after being convicted of murder for a second time.

According to the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office, Keith Green was convicted of malice and felony murder along with aggravated assault and possession of a knife during a felony.

WSAV News 3 broke this story during Green’s initial arrest in early 2019.

In 2019, officers responded to a domestic call and, when police arrived, they found a victim that had been stabbed 28 times. Officers arrested Green on the scene and charged him with the murder of Yasmin Shabazz.

In 2014, Green was convicted of domestic violence, false imprisonment and cruelty to children in a case involving Shabazz. At the time, Green was on parole after being convicted of voluntary manslaughter for shooting 17-year-old Jenkins High School student Dwayne Martin in 1996.

District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones says she commends the prosecutors assigned to the case and supports their recommendation for life without parole.