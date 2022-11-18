SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A man was carjacked at gunpoint by teens at a Savannah gym Wednesday evening.

According to police, a 17-year-old has been arrested after officers believed he was one of a group of three teens who carjacked a 23-year-old victim at gunpoint.

Police arrested Malik Shawn Mike, 17, and charged him with Hijacking a Motor Vehicle—a first-degree felony in Georgia.

The victim was not injured during the carjacking.

The incident occurred near Champion’s Unlimited Martial Arts at 10010 Abercorn Street on November 16.

The police report says that the victim was in his silver Honda Civic when he was approached by the group. One of the teens pulled out a gun and demanded the victim’s keys and cell phone. The victim then said that the three carjackers got into the vehicle and drove off.

The teens are estimated to be anywhere from 14-16 years old.

This is an ongoing investigation.