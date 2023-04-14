SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Today a Savannah man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop lead to the seizure of multiple drugs including half a kilogram of fentanyl.

According to police, Jacorey Rivers, 31, fled from Savannah Police after a traffic stop in late March.

During a two-day operation on March 31, officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle but the driver fled. Police tracked the car down on Hudson Street when the driver exited the vehicle and tried to flee on foot, he dropped items as he ran.

Rivers was soon identified and taken into custody. Some of the items he dropped included 11 grams of fentanyl.

After his arrest, police continued the investigation and, on April 14, executed a search warrant that led to the seizure of 222 grams of marijuana, 444 grams of fentanyl pills and almost $12,000.

“This country is experiencing an overdose crisis right now that is being fueled by fentanyl,” Chief Lenny Gunther said. “This drug recovery and arrest has the potential to save so many lives in our community. A person trafficking these drugs through our communities has no place here. We encourage anyone with information on subjects like this to reach out to us as we continue to work to remove these dangerous drugs and protect this community.”

Rivers faces several charges including trafficking fentanyl, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by receiving stolen property (firearm), probation violation, burglary, fleeing to elude, obstruction, possession of marijuana and reckless driving.