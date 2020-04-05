Savannah local uses 3D printer to make masks for first responders

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With more people pouring into medical facilities supply companies are working to meet the growing demand for face masks. Masks like the N-95 Respirator are in high demand, but with a global shortage officials are worried about the necessary medical equipment getting to first responders.

Eric Causeway, a Savannah local, said he saw a “massive problem,” and wanted to step up up to offer the help he could—working around the clock to use his 3D printing machine to make masks for local first responders.

“It’s a three piece system, you have the mask itself, the cover, and the filters. You put the filter material into the mask so that it sits in here and then you put the cover over to keep the filter material secure,” Causeway said.

The Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention released instructions on how people can make cloth face coverings, a precaution health officials said is “inconclusive” on how effective it can be.

“If someone wants to wear a mask when they are going through their community because it gives them a sense of safety but it also keeps them from touching their face and their mouth, um I would never tell them not to,” Dr. Stephen Thacker, a Pediatric Infectious Disease physician at Memorial Health, stated.

Causeway said seeing a lot of first responders wearing cloth masks motivated him to create a design that offered more protection.

“Because of how they’re designed they won’t be able to catch as many bacterial particles as these will because how porous cloth base designs are. You have to put a double layer of towel material to make cloth-based as effective but the problem with that is it’s harder to breathe in,” Causeway said.

Causeway plans to donate the masks he makes to local police departments, fire departments, hospitals, and EMS crews. He said innovating ways to help improve people’s lives shows: “That there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, um it gives people hope and I think that’s really the most important part when times like this happen and maybe it can inspire more people to step up and pay it forward.”

Click HERE to donate to his cause.