Savannah Kennel Club celebrates what it means to be a responsible dog owner

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- Today over five thousand Kennel Clubs across the country are celebrating what it means to be a responsible dog owner. Dozens turned out to Daffin Park to participate in the nationwide event.

Dozens of tents crowded the mall area of Daffin park to showcase hundreds of resources for pet owners.



Local rescues brought adoptable pups for those without a furry friend. The main focus of the day was on getting and keeping your dog active.

Organizers said this will jumpstart a whole slew of activities in the next few weeks that are centered around being a responsible dog owner.

Savannah Kennel Club is planning a big party in December, where residents can bring their dogs to Forsyth Park for some fun. All they ask in return is that each person donates a bag of dog food for needy pups.