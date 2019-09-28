Savannah Kennel Club celebrates Responsible Dog Owner Awareness weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- It’s National Responsible Dog Awareness Weekend and to celebrate, Savannah Kennel Club hosted a run and walk for people and their dogs.

Over a hundred owners and their furry friends turned out to Skidaway Island State Park for the unique event.



Runner and walkers who did not have a dog were able ‘borrow’ one from local participating rescues.

Owners weren’t timed for the race, only their dogs and each pup got a finishers medal just for trying.

“Today we are focusing on physical fitness, a lot of dogs in this country right now are becoming overweight, said Donna Merkle with the Savannah Kennel Club. “We are not exercising them properly and when a dog is not exercised properly, they tend to be destructive so we are trying to raise awareness with this.”

The Savannah Kennel Club will continue their mission tomorrow from 11 to 3 p.m. at Daffin Park for the official Responsible Dog Owner Day.