SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some sheltered dogs and cats will be celebrating the holiday season with local families.

The Savannah Humane Society is having their annual Silent Night foster program for the holidays, giving their pets a chance to get out of the shelter for a few days and into loving home while they wait for their forever home.

“It’s really great because people get to experience the animal in their home and decide, okay, is this for me, is it not for me, and then we find that a lot of good adoptions happen from that.” said Stephanie Greene, Foster Coordinator with the Humane Society Greater Savannah.

Over a dozen pets are scheduled to participate and all will be leaving the shelter no later than today and will be returned to the shelter on December 27.

Those looking to help save lives by providing a temporary, loving and restful retreat for animals in need throughout the year can contact the Savannah Humane Society Foster Care Coordinator at foster@humanesocietysav.org.

They will provide all the supplies, food and medical attention, so there is no cost to fostering families.