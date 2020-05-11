Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport continues to see drastic drop in passenger traffic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)-Despite easing coronavirus related restrictions around the state, georgian’s still aren’t traveling like they used to.



Passenger traffic at the Savannah/Hilton Head international airport is down nearly 51 percent.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak began, the airport has seen drastic declines in their total passenger count. In May of last year close to 9,000 people were flying were departing and arriving. Lately, number is only about 700 passengers.



May is supposed to be one of the busiest travel months of the year yet parking garages and check points are virtually empty.

“Our passenger numbers in March were down 51 percent you know,” said Airport Spokesperson, Lori Lynah. “We are expecting it to be more in the 80 to 85 range for April.”

Lynah has worked with the airport for nearly two decades. She said the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is comparable to 9/11

“This has definitely been a big sudden jolt and I think its going to be slower coming back just like it was after 9/11.”

With only 10 flights going out a day and seats down 75 percent the airport is taking a huge financial hit.

Lynah says a 27 million dollar grant is giving them some wiggle room and ensuring they don’t have to cut any staff.

“We’ve got people dispatched doing all kinds of projects, jobs making sure we stay up to the standards we are required to,” said Lynah.

Lynah said sanitation is happening constantly and front line workers are required to wear masks

“When they see that airports and airlines are putting in all these extra measures to make people feel better,” said Lynah. “That we are doing what we can do and when they find that the destinations are doing that as well you know that does help the confidence level.”

In the past 10 days the airport has seen a slight uptick in travel

“We are half way through May,that means June is closer,” said Lynah. “It’s almost like you can sort of see a little bit of light and that’s a good feeling.”

Lynah hopes as restrictions ease around the country the airport will start seeing more people travel domestically.