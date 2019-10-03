Savannah Greek Festival returns next week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A favorite local tradition is marking its 69th year next week.

That’s when the Savannah Greek Festival will return to St. Paul’s Hellenic Center.

Volunteers have been busy packing pastries this week to get ready for the big crowds.

This year’s festival begins Thursday, Oct. 10 and runs through Saturday, Oct. 12. The hours each day are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In addition to the homemade food, there will be dancing, music, tours and a marketplace.

The Hellenic Center is located at 14 West Anderson Street.

Food can be ordered for pickup. Click here for the number to call and visit here for the online order form.