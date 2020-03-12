Savannah ‘Goes Red’ for women’s heart health

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The American Heart Association hosted the annual Go Red for Women luncheon at the Plantation Club at the Landings on Skidaway Island on Thursday.

News 3’s very own Tina Tyus-Shaw and Ben Senger served as this year’s hosts and models in the fashion show.

Ansley Howze, Development Director for the American Heart Association, says the money from today’s event goes directly towards greater research and education about heart disease in women.

“It’s a really huge, important part of our mission because it just brings to light that things may be different for a woman when she experiences symptoms of heart disease,” said Howze.

The luncheon helps raise awareness of heart disease and stroke in women, which causes one in three deaths in women per year in the United States.

The event kicked off at 11 a.m. with a silent auction followed by the luncheon, a keynote address and a fashion show.

Dr. Karen Hanna, a cardiologist at St. Joseph’s Candler, addressed the crowd, speaking about the signs, symptoms and risk factors for heart disease and stroke.

WSAV is a proud sponsor of this luncheon.

Learn more about the American Heart Association here.