Savannah First Responders stimulate Hazmat Incident Response

The Savannah Fire Rescue is working to keep our ports safe in the case of a unique emergency.

First responders were on the Savannah River Wednesday afternoon conducting lifesaving drills in case of a Hazmat Situation on the water.

Savannah Fire Personnel say with The Port growing and thousands of materials making their way through the Savannah River each day, being prepared for a hazardous incident on the water is crucial to keep people in our area out of harm’s way.

“Hazmat could be any hazardous material situation. It can be any kind of chemical. It can be a gas, it can be natural gas, gasoline, chemicals all of them coming out our port daily,” said Captain Chris Fennell with Savannah Fire Rescue.

The department along with the U.S. Coast Guard wanted to stimulate a realistic response to a hazardous incident.

“We keep the boat at the fire station where we could get to it quickly. The exercise we did today was vapor suppression, which would die down any toxic fumes that can endanger the public down on River Street or any populated area,” said Battalion Chief Joseph Brandy.

The stimulation was part of a three-day port security exercise that involved state, local and federal agencies.