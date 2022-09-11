SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On Sunday morning, firefighters with the Savannah Fire Department took a moment of silence at 10:28 a.m., the moment the North Tower of the World Trade Center collapsed 21 years ago.

The deadliest terror attack in the United States claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people, including 343 firefighters. It’s a day many can still recall vividly.

”Myself and some other off-duty firefighters sat around a TV and happened to watch the events just after they happened,” said Battalion Chief Ira Harper

Harper has spent three decades of his life serving as a firefighter. He said the attacks on September 11th changed his profession, the impact still felt every day he answers the call.

“These guys were going on a normal call they’ve done a thousand times and this turned in to a major event,” Harper said. “So, if anything is taken away from this it’s don’t take things for granted. Use your training, use your skills and use your experience to make decisions and be ready for the unexpected.”

Throughout Sunday morning, firefighters received a radio call at the time of each event on September 11, 2001.

“It was at 10:28 a.m. that the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City collapsed,” the last announcement said, as firefighters stood under the American flag flying on a lifted truck. “On this 21st anniversary, we remember the 343 firefighters who died in the line of duty on September 11, 2001. Let us never forget the tragic events of this day.”

Two decades later, Harper said it’s important for first responders to never forget those who lost their lives giving the ultimate sacrifice.

“As tragic as an event as this was, it was one of the largest lessons learned in our service,” he said. “And if we can save just one life by lessons learned of past acts, then I think we should never let this die.”