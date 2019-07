SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Officials say a woman was badly burned in a car fire Tuesday night.

According to Savannah Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched to the fire around 7:40 p.m. at the intersection of Columbus Drive and Reynolds Street.

A witness said the driver stopped at a red light and the car bust into flames.

Savannah Fire says the woman received burns over 50 percent of her body. She was taken to the Augusta Burn Center for treatment.

The department is investigating the cause of the fire.