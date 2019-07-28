Savannah Fire Rescue battled house fire, two people escaped flames

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah firefighters battled a house fire Saturday evening at a home on Chevy Chase Road. Savannah Fire Rescue crews snapped photos of the scene. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames streaming from the rear of the home in the Cloverdale Subdivision.

A fire in the kitchen quickly spread to a lot of household items in the home causing extensive smoke and fire damage.

Two adults who lived there escaped the home unharmed. No one was injured, but the family was displaced.



