SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department is working to fully extinguish a smoldering fire at a westside recycling center that started Friday.

On Friday, just after 5 p.m., Savannah Firefighters were dispatched a recycling center in the 1900 Block of Louisville Road after a report of a fire.

Once on scene, firefighters discovered a 100-foot mound of flaming wood chips and lumber debris. Fire officials worked through the night to tamp down the flames. They prevented the fire from extending beyond the wood chip pile.

This morning, Battalion Chief Steven Frazier got an aerial view of the massive wood pile and assessed the fire via helicopter.

Recycling center employees were directed to use heavy machinery to move smoldering wood and embers into smaller piles and firefighters doused the area with water.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control and as of 3:30 p.m. today, there were no open flames. Savannah Fire continues to monitor the smoke levels in the air throughout the incident.

No hazards were detected during the fire .