Savannah Fire and Police officials remind public to safely say good-bye to 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Before finally kissing 2020 goodbye, Savannah Police and fire officials want to remind people to safely celebrate the end of a tumultuous year.

New Year’s Eve is one of the most common times a year for people to use fireworks. Savannah Fire Battalion Chief Wayne Ifill says to make sure you’re checking your surroundings before setting them off.

“The biggest thing for us as the fire department is to make sure that you’re not lighting off in a wooded area,” said Ifill. “You’re not lighting off near another fuel source [like] a big pile of brush or an abandoned home.”

With no fireworks show from the city this year, fire officials want people to take extra precautions before using fireworks at home.

Most importantly, they say to know the capabilities of the products you buy.

“People think that because it’s in a pretty package it just means that it’s designed to make colors,” he said. “It’s still gunpowder. It’s still an explosive. You can still take off a finger.”

If you don’t have fireworks, Advanced Patrol Officer Samantha Sosbe from the Savannah Police Department says don’t just shoot anything up into the air.

“What goes up, must come down,” she said. “If you shoot a gun in the air, there’s no telling where it’s going to land. Unfortunately, we do have accidents that happen because of that.”

When leaving the house to celebrate, don’t get behind the wheel intoxicated, wear your mask and avoid large crowds.

“There’s nothing quite like celebrating at home and then just being able to turn out for the night,” said Sosbe. “But as always, we do have masks with us and we’d be glad to share one with you.”

Georgia law allows for people to use fireworks until 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Fireworks are prohibited in areas around certain areas like nursing homes.