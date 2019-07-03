Savannah Fire adds new trucks to fleet

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some new vehicles have been added to Savannah Fire’s fleet for your safety.

The department has replaced three trucks: two Sutphen Pumper Trucks for Station 8 on Bee Road and Capital Street’s Station 9 and a new Sutphen Ladder Truck at Station 1 on 63rd and Paulsen streets.

The pumper trucks cost about $650,000 each and the ladder truck was approximately $1.4 million.

courtesy Savannah Fire Rescue

According to Savannah Fire Rescue, the city has a plan in place to replace vehicles every 15 years. The vehicles that have been replaced will be put on “reserve status” and will be used as back-ups when other vehicles undergo maintenance.

Savannah Fire says firefighters are testing the new trucks to ensure all systems are working smoothly. They are expected to hit the roads next week.