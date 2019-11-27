Savannah Feed the Hungry hosts annual Thanksgiving dinner

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Feed the Hungry was able to help thousands at their annual Thanksgiving dinner. CEO and founder Carl Gilliard says the dinner provides hot meals for the homeless, working poor, and anyone who struggles to get food on the table during the holidays.

The dinners are inspired by Representative Gilliard’s own experience with food insecurity.

“We’ve gotta help those that might not have everything,” Representative Gilliard said. “I was that person. You know, where I sat at a table with my family ten years ago and didn’t have the food that we needed for the holiday season. So when you’ve been there you know that it’s a blessing.”

Each time Savannah Feed the Hungry hosts an event, participants get a four-course meal. But before they eat, they must go through the empowerment zone where they can learn more about available services including health screenings and educational opportunities.

After enjoying the hot meal, participants can gather groceries to sustain them through the coming weeks. Savannah Feed the Hungry has served fresh produce to over 5000 families since 2009.

Gilliard says the dinners aren’t possible without donations from the community. Food, toys, and clothing can be dropped off at the Empowerment Center starting this week to help them with their next event.

“One Boston Butt and one ham goes a long way,” Gilliard said. “So when people say well I’ve just got one, that one goes a long way. So we’re going to look at kicking that off as early as Friday.”

The next event will be the Holiday dinner on December 23 held at the Windsor Forest Community Center. There, Savannah Feed the Hungry expects to give over ten thousand people meals and toys for the holidays.