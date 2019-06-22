Savannah Downtown Business Association hosts unique city cleanup

Organizers with Savannah’s Downtown Business Association set up a tent in City Market ahead of their litter pick up event.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Downtown Business Association is getting creative with ways to keep Savannah city street clean. Saturday morning they hosted a plogging event.

Plogging started in Sweden back in 2016; by definition, it combines running with litter pick up. Orange gloves, grabbers, and trash bags were all provided free of charge thanks to the city of the Savannah.



People of all ages were welcomed, participants started in front of City Market before making their rounds throughout the rest of downtown.

“The idea is to run and pick up trash so you are getting some exercise while you are picking up trash,” said Gina Pepper, President of DBS, “so not all of us will be running, but we certainly wanted to come out here as a community and keep Savannah clean.”

The city’s Sanitation Department picked up all trash bags following the event. Prizes were given to people who posted pictures with their orange bags on facebook.