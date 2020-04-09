Savannah doctors help people relapsing after shelter in place order

FILE – This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone. At least a half-dozen companies that make or distribute prescription opioid painkillers are facing a federal criminal investigation of their roles in a nationwide addiction and overdose crisis. The Wall Street Journal first reported the investigation Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, citing unnamed sources familiar with the probe. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah caregivers say shelter in place orders are a trigger for many people recovering from addiction during the coronavirus pandemic. Health professionals say some people are already relapsing.

Isolation — according to Travis Morey, a program director at HealthQwest Frontiers in Savannah — can lead to a host of mental health problems, which can trigger use.

“Anytime you’re dealing with someone in substance abuse, the thing you do not want is isolation, stress, anxiety,” said Morey. “A large portion of our staff were restaurant employees, so now they have lost jobs and are stressed about that.”

HealthQwest says many of its patients are required to visit the center every day. On a typical Thursday morning, there are more than three dozen patients in the waiting room.

Because of social distancing rules, Morey says they can only allow ten patients inside at a time.

“The State is pretty strict and we have to follow certain guidelines on what we can do, which limits our ability to keep people in our program from being here at the same time,” he explained. “Social distancing is difficult when patients are required to be here on a daily basis.”

Facilities like Recovery Place are putting many of their services online. Chief Operating Officer Diane Diver says it is not negatively affecting all patients.

“Individuals are just as likely to disclose — if not more likely to disclose — things that are intimate, that make them vulnerable, because they are not sitting face-to-face and are not worried about being judged,” said Diver.

Diver says it may be difficult for people with addictions to find a safe, confidential spot to log online. She says that uncertainty alone can be problematic.

“They have to come up with new sober coping skills. They’re used to going out, they’re used to getting away from a relationship that hasn’t healed in sobriety,” said Diver. “So it’s stressing their communication skills. We know that there have been some relapses in the recovery community, but we’re not sure how many.”

Diver says virtual meetings are a short-term solution and may work hand-in-hand with face-to-face meetings when coronavirus goes away.

Recovery Place and HealthQwest Frontiers are both accepting new patients, if you need help. Morey says it is difficult, but important to call.

“I’m in recovery myself,” he said. “I know how hard it was to pick up the phone and for me to ask somebody for help. But there’s people out there.”