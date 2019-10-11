Savannah doctor convicted of illegally dispensing drugs and healthcare fraud

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The U.S. Department of Justice announcing the conviction of Dr. Frank H. Bynes Jr., of Savannah.

A federal jury found Bynes found guilty on 13 counts of Unlawful Dispensation of Controlled Substances, and three counts of Health Care Fraud.

According to the Department of Justice, Bynes operated a “pill mill” dispensing massive amounts of controlled substances usually in return for cash.

According to court testimony and documents, Bynes worked at the MBA Community Clinic in Savannah, a/k/a MBA Diabetic Shoe and Supply Store, and at Georgia Laboratory Diagnostic in Garden City. Officials say it was there where he wrote prescriptions for massive quantities of narcotics. Officials say he provided opioid prescriptions to large numbers of patients – including those who Bynes knew were addicted to controlled substances.

Investigators say Bynes falsely claimed to work for the Department of Justice and displayed false law enforcement credentials to his patients and others. Bynes also engaged in unprofessional sexual conduct with female patients, using his prescribing as a tool to coerce female patients.

