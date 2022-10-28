SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) of Savannah is hosting its 23rd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on October 29.

The free, bi-annual event allows community members to dispose of unneeded medicines in the home that could be susceptible to misuse and theft. The DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has collected thousands of pounds of unneeded, unwanted, or expired prescription medications. This past April, Georgians disposed of 6,324 pounds of prescription drugs.

“DEA’s twenty-third national prescription drug Take Back event will allow Americans to safely and properly dispose of their unwanted/unused prescription medications,” said the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division Robert J. Murphy. “DEA will work hand-in-hand with a number of law enforcement, Tribal and community partners, all in effort to stem the tide of the drug poisoning epidemic.”

The DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other forms of prescription drugs. According to officials, collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage. The event will also continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges provided lithium batteries are removed.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A location finder and partner toolbox are available at www.DEATakeBack.com for easy reference to nearby collection sites.