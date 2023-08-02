SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you’ve visited Daffin Dog Park recently you’ve probably seen two pups that appear to have been abandoned by their owner wandering the grounds. According to witnesses, the dogs have been loose for several years often hanging around Midtown Savannah.

But now, these lonely pups are getting a new leash on life thanks to the support of the Savannah community.

Local volunteers, Butch Krishnamurti and Mandy Sperrey have been following Deebo and Rex’s story for several months. Both experts at tracking and capturing lost or homeless pets, there was only one thing standing in the way of the dogs’ rescue — finding a foster home.

Although local rescues were willing to take in the pups, a foster home had to be secured first in order to ensure that the dogs did not end up on the euthanasia list at the county shelter.

According to the GoFundMe page created to raise the necessary funds to care for the dogs, after months of searching, a local couple has finally agreed to take in the pair temporarily as fosters.

This means that rescuers are now hoping to cover any expenses that Deebo and Rex may have.

Today, Krishnamurti and Sperrey are hoping that the dogs’ luck continues by asking for support from the local community.

To donate to Deebo and Rex’s ongoing care, click or tap here.