SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — June 20th is World Refugee Day and every year the nonprofit group Inspiritus honors the resilience of those who have been forced to flee their homes and the cultural contributions they bring to the community.

Tuesday, they hosted a celebration at Lake Mayer Park in Savannah full of food, music, and community resources for refugees.

Ashley Coleman, External relations manager for Inspiritus explains what the organization is and how it helps the community.

“So, Inspiritus is a refugee settlement organization which just means we are one of many nonprofits across the country who are a part of the formal business of welcoming refugee families to the United States. And, providing them programs and services along the way to help them to adjust and have a successful life here as new Americans.”

Inspiritus helps refugees with educational resources, employment and even housing.

According to Amnesty.org, half of the world’s refugees are children. Sofiya Paciotti fled from Ukraine at a very young age and she recalls her first experiences growing up in America.

“Everybody was very excited to become friends and I mean what do you expect from you know 7-year-old girls. It was a great experience, a huge learning curve, you know coming with only one suitcase in tow and not knowing the language. It was a big barrier, but what I’m proud to say is that I’ve overcome,” Paciotti said.

Since being here in the States, Paciotti has had success living the American life, and she offers this piece of advice for anyone who may be struggling to seek support.

Paciotti said, “Ask for help, communicate, reach out, don’t be afraid, there’s strength in numbers, you know we all are afraid of something in our life, but coming together with others and finding the strength from oneself to ask for help is step number one. Step number two is not giving up, always having that dream.”

According to Amnesty.com there are more than 26 million refugees globally. To learn more click the link here.