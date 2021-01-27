Savannah commemorates International Holocaust Remembrance Day as anti-Semitism persists

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On January 27 of every year, the world remembers one of the darkest times in its history: World War II. The day marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

On the international day of remembrance, the world takes a moment, most of all, to honor the six million Jewish people who were persecuted and murdered by Nazis.

The United Nations commemorates the victims on this day because it marks the anniversary of when the survivors of the Auschwitz death camp were liberated. This year is the 76th anniversary.

“As Jewish Americans, we remember it and we won’t forget it,” said Kenneth Sadler, the current President of the Savannah Jewish Federation.

This year’s celebration is different since it comes at a time when white nationalists are playing a larger role in the political sphere. The riots at the nation’s Capitol are the latest example.

“We need to push back against that,” said Southern Poverty Law Center Chief of Staff Lesha Brooks on the phone with WSAV. The organization has — for decades — tracked and monitored national hate groups.

Brooks and Salder agree anti-Semitism exists everywhere.

“These white nationalist groups that adopt a white supremacist ideology are also anti-Semitic and people sometimes miss that,” she explained. She says the groups have been emboldened by leaders for the past five years.

One Capitol rioter — now identified by the Federal Bureau of Investigation as Robert Packer — is proof anti-Semitism lives in plain sight. He was pictured earlier this month wearing a Camp Auschwitz hoodie during his participation in the riots.

“We saw it at the rally in Charlottesville in 2017…we saw it at the massacure at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. We need to remember, as we commemorate Holocaust Remembrance Day, that it is a real thing,” said Brooks.

“I think everybody has a responsibility to speak out against any group that is anti-Semitic or anti any group,” said Sadler. “And we’re going to everything we can to keep the memory of the six million alive.”

Because of the coronavirus, there are no public events to commemorate the day in Savannah. Leaders instead suggest spending time educating yourself about the holocaust.