Savannah coffee shop partners with Girl Scouts to raise money for Puerto Rico

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- Thousands are without power and shelter after back to back earthquakes hit the island of Puerto Rico.



Federal aid is still slow-moving, but people in Savannah are jumping into to help.

Javier Carro, who owns Blend’s Coffee on Broughton Street is teaming up with Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia to raise funds.

“This time is different it’s not a hurricane, it’s not something that we know is coming,” said Carro.

Carro flew to Puerto Rico in 2017 when Category 5 Hurricane Maria had just hit. He told me his people were struggling.

“We sent a couple of containers of non-perishable foods from Savannah to Puerto Rico,” said Carro. “Then two or three weeks after the hurricane, I went to Puerto Rico and at least helped.”

Still in recovery, Puerto Rico wasn’t ready for earthquakes, but six of them hit in less than one week.

An estimated 6000 refugees are living in makeshift tents because they can’t go home and officials say aftershocks will continue.

“More than the physical aspect, it’s also the emotional aspect because they don’t know what’s happening,” said Carro.

The devastation pushed Carro to call Sue Else with Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia; together they want to make a difference.

“It’s just a natural fit for our girl scouts to try to raise some much needed for the victims in Puerto Rico,” said Else, CEO of Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia. “We will be giving that money to our sister girl scout council in Puerto Rico.

Carro is accepting money donations right now at two of his coffee shops in Savannah.

“We are going to be doing fundraisers here at Blends we also own Tandem Coffee and Spirits,” said Carro. “We are also going to be something there and Chazitos restaurant that is also owned by a Puerto Rican.”

On Saturday, January 25th Girl Scouts will be scattered outside all three locations making it easier for people to donate.

If you can’t donate in person you can also click here and type in “Girl Scouts Puerto Rico” where it says “Donate to/in honor of an individual”.



“Part of being a girl scout is building courage confidence and character to make the world a better place and so this is the make the world a better place part,” said Else.