Savannah City Manager breaks down 2022 fiscal year budget

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah City Manager Jay Melder was the guest speaker at the Downtown Neighborhood Association meeting on Tuesday night.

Melder outlined his goals and expectations in his new position as well as breaking down the 2022 fiscal year budget. The 479 million dollar budget includes making a big impact in creating affordable housing.

“The big thing for me,” Medler said. “Is this budget makes a historic investment in affordable housing in Savannah. Affordable housing is a crisis that is gripping every major city in the U.S. Savannah is no different. We are proposing 19 million dollars in total initiatives.”

Another aspect Melder looks to focus on is the government foundational services such as police, fire, sanitation, code, and planning. He says all aspects need to be reliable, trustworthy, and need to get things done when they are scheduled.

The city is not forecasting any deficits in 2022 and say the revenue from the city has continued to grow despite some difficult times.