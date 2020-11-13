Savannah City Council weighs adopting Chatham County Animal Ordinance

SAVANNAH Ga. (WSAV) – It was controversial when it passed at the Chatham County Commission earlier this year. Now presented to the Savannah City Council, the county’s animal ordinance faces more uncertainty.



A big concern for more than one alderman is dogs. District 6 Alderman Kurtis Purtee says allowing 10 dogs for every acre of land owned wouldn’t work as well in city neighborhoods. “That seems kind of… I mean just in my area there are very limited handfuls of property where I have an acre or more, but 10 dogs that seems like a lot for a piece of property,” Purtee said following Wednesday’s presentation by Chatham County Animal Services



District 3’s Linda Wilder-Bryan said she’s uneasy with the specifications for dogs houses, outlined in the proposed ordinance. “To say four walls and a door would be… humane is just not good enough for the residents that I have a voice for.”



Adopting the county ordinance would keep the city out of the expensive animal control business. Mayor Van Johnson reminded aldermen that the city doesn’t have animal control money. Alderwoman At-Large Kesha Gibson-Carter says perhaps the proposed ordinance could create an opportunity for citizens to have more of a say in the city and county. “I think it would be a great opportunity between the city and the county to create a citizens board which would include residents who have passionate interests in this.”

The council did not vote on the ordinance Wednesday. They plan to discuss it further, and open it up for public input before moving forward.