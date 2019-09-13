Savannah City Council votes to unanimously support a resolution to urge common sense gun safety laws

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A resolution to urge common sense gun legislation took center stage at Thursday’s Savannah City Council Meeting.

Savannah City Council unanimously supported the new resolution. The move would urge members of Savannah’s Legislative Delegation to support common sense gun safety laws. The laws would include universal background checks for all gun buyers.

“I think it’s time that leaders stand up and say we need to do something so I applaud this and recommend this passage,” said Alderman Julian Miller.

The resolution was proposed by Alderman Miller but it was met with some opposition.

The resolution also includes a Red Flag Law that would also create a legal process for the temporary removal of firearms from individuals deemed to pose a risk to themselves or others.

Some gun owners weren’t very happy about the resolution.

“These are called common sense laws that y’all want to suggest, who’s common sense is it? Who is making the suggestions?” said Deb Broderick.

Chris Cherry is a local gun shop owner. He says the resolution is attacking the wrong things.

“I can understand their point of view but what they need to be against is these criminals using guns the wrong way,” said Chris Cherry.

The approved resolution is not law; it still has to make its way through the State’s Legislative Session and then to Congress.