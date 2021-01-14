Savannah City Council kicks off 2021 with hopes of a smoother year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah City Council, a body known for arguments, posturing, and meetings sometimes lasting 6 hours or longer, sped through much of Thursday’s agenda.



Moving through the consent agenda at an efficient pace, Aldermen unanimously ratified an extension of Mayor Van Johnson’s emergency mask or face covering order which will stay in place until February 6, 2021. They also approved an annual donation, $15,000 this year from St. Joseph’s Candler, for the Savannah Affordable Housing Fund. Mayor Van Johnson says the city has big plans housing in 2021. “We are going to do some things for housing in this community and we want to thank Community Housing Services Agency, Memorial Health, University Medical Center and St. Joseph’s Candler for their donations.”



Aldermen spent more time discussing and approving alcohol licenses, including a request from owners of The Avenue Bar and Grill at 34th and Waters Avenue.

Alderman Detric Leggett expressed concern given the location’s history. “It’s been reported 49 reported calls by our police department, and we are actually in support of this current business.”



At the mayor’s suggestion, council will revisit the request during its January 28th meeting after exploring a “good neighbor” agreement with the owners.

