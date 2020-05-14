Savannah City Council eyes outdoor dining plan to help local restaurants

SAVANNAH Ga (WSAV) – The Savannah City Council is looking at a new outdoor dining pilot program, to help the city’s struggling restaurant industry recover from losses due to the pandemic.

During a Thursday planning session on Zoom, the aldermen heard specifics of the plan from the city’s Director of Business Opportunity, Manny Dominguez. It would speed up the permitting process for restaurants applying for sidewalk seating, and even allow tables in parking spots. In some cases street closures would also be allowed.

Dominguez said the proposed outdoor dining plan is designed to be short-term, and requires fast action. “We have a very limited time frame to make these approvals. A long community outreach process, of even just two weeks for a street closure, can mean life and death for these businesses,”

City Manager Pat Monahan said the plan should be on the council’s may 28th meeting agenda, and that the public will be allowed to weigh in on the proposal.