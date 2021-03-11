Savannah City Council discusses poverty fixes, Gibson-Carter’s comments labeled “too personal”

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah’s city council kicked off the first of a two part discussion on combating poverty, Thursday. The meeting started with a since of excitement from Savannah city manager Michael Brown, citing the benefit of the federal COVID stimulus package on the city’s efforts to help families out of poverty. “I have never seen a connection between federal economic and household and poverty policy and what we’re doing,” said Brown.

City staff presented background and research showing a decline, under the previous council, of social services funding from the city. In 2018 alone the city cut funding by more than $963,000.

Several aldermen shared criticisms about the presentation and what it would take to help local families. Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan said hiring policies for city projects are a problem. “Our contractors should employ those who reflect the populous, and until we do that the 29 percent poverty rate will remain the same,” said the District 3 alderwoman.

in her criticism, Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter accused city staff of behaving as if they had a mental illness. “Their behaviors are quite bipolar, because they have not had consistent and constant leadership,” she said while two member of city staff were on the Zoom meeting. After several more pointed comments and questions from Gibson-Carter, directed at city staff , Brown had finally had enough. “This is entirely too personal,” as Gibson-Carter insisted she was still talking.

Council will revisit the discussion at a future work session, where the plan is to take a deep dive into research about specific needs of local families and barriers they face escaping poverty. That meeting date has not yet been announced.