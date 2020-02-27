Savannah City Council convenes tonight for first evening session

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah City Council is hosting its first evening session tonight. This will be the council’s third formal meeting and the first time they will practice using “The Robert’s Rules of Order” that they adopted in their last session.

City leaders said this evening’s meeting will be focused on addressing issues like affordable housing and the council’s plan for selecting a permanent city manager.

Mayor Van Johnson said council members plan to work in an “open and transparent” manner. He addresses the council’s disputes–regarding the division of power–that broke out during last council’s formal meeting.

The Mayor described the arguments as a “part of the process” in shaping a new council. Johnson said the city leaders plan to “move more judiciously” in their plans for the fairgrounds. He also thinks electing a permanent city manager will enable more stability for the new council.

The council voted to adjust their meeting schedules to tow meetings each month. The first session will be an afternoon meeting starting at 2:00 p.m. and the last Thursday of each month will be their evening session-; which starts at 6:00 p.m. Johnson hopes the new schedule will allow more community members to attend.

Parking validations for tonight’s meeting will be provided for the Whitaker Street Garage.

Johnson said tonight he plans to announce the dates for the next town hall meeting and the Mayor’s state of the City address.