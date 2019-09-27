Savannah City Council approves new arena exterior design

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After much debate, Savannah City Council has approved the Canal District Arena design.

The city says construction can now begin.

“It’ll breathe new life into the area that was really been dormant for my entire lifetime and most people in Savannah’s lifetime as well,” said Bret Bell, Chief Operating Officer for the City of Savannah.

The long awaited decision came down on Thursday hammering down a fresh design for Savannah’s arena.

“City Council went along with the lantern and it harkens back to Savannah’s past and this beacon concept but projects to the future as well,” said Bell.

Bell says the project costs about $165 million dollars but a large portion of it will be covered by the SPLOST tax.

“The great thing about that being funded by SPLOST is our visitors pay about 38 percent of that tax. So people who come into our community, enjoy Savannah, benefit from Savannah and help pay for Savannah,” said Bell.

City Officials tell News 3 the first concert at the new arena.