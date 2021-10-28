Check the latest forecast

Savannah City Council approves Fairgrounds recommendation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah City Council approved the Fairgrounds recommendation Thursday night in a unanimous decision.

The company P3 Venture Group are the ones that’ll be in control of the 66.5 acres of land. Venture Group bought the land at a price tag of $2 million. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says millions more will be made in the next few decades from projected increased tax revenue.

The plan also includes setting aside 14.5 acres to focus on creating more affordable housing.

The next steps are to figure out a timeline and requirements of the partnership, but at the moment P3 is looking forward to the future.

“The sky’s the limit on what we can do,” says one P3 managing partner, J. Craig Gordon. “Ready to get shovels on the ground and get people housed and put to work.”

