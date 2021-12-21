Savannah City Council approves 100% Savannah clean energy plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah will soon run on 100% clean energy after the 100% Savannah clean energy plan passed during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

The goal is to have 100% clean electricity by 2035 and 100% clean energy by 2050.

The plan is based mostly on community surveys. These surveys show what residents prioritize in a plan for improving energy efficiency.

The city has already made steps to operate on cleaner energy. Nearly all streets and traffic lights use LED’s.

The city aims to utilize solar power for its city buildings and electrify public transportation as well as school buses.

You can view the entire 100% Savannah clean energy plan here:

agenda.savannahga.gov/content/files/100-savannah-report_final_12162021.pdf