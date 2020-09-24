Savannah Children’s Museum reopens Thursday

The Savannah Children’s Museum will be open to the public for the first time in six months and it’s an attraction where it’s easy to follow Covid-19 guidelines because it’s outside and there’s plenty of space.

It will be open Thursday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

“We are so excited to welcome guests back after nearly six months,” said Sandra Baxter, CEO of the Coastal Heritage Society, which operates the museum. “Savannah Children’s Museum is such an important resource for our local families. Now, more than ever, our families need fun and educational opportunities for their children and we are here to deliver that.”

Admission is free for Coastal Heritage Society members. Otherwise, it costs $8 per person, ages 18 months and up.

Social distancing and sanitizing protocols will be in place and guests are asked to adhere to the mask regulations for the City of Savannah and Chatham County.

The venue is also available for private bookings, including birthday parties and field trips.