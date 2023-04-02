SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Registration is underway for the annual Savannah-Chatham Silver Cheetah track & field invitational.

The competition is open to athletes ages 4 to 18.

The event will take place Saturday, April 15, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Savannah State University’s TA Wright Stadium.

For more information, call: (912) 521-5541or email: silvercheetahchamps@gmail.com.

This year’s event will be bittersweet as it will be hosted for the first time… without beloved founder and coach Edward Jinks.

Coach Jinks spent more than 50 years training local athletes. He passed away last year. This year’s invitational will salute his legacy.