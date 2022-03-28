SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Out of the millions of adults in the U.S. that are at high risk for serious vision loss, only half have visited an eye doctor in the last year. Due to this substantial gap, one local organization is providing vision screenings to the public.

The Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision has partnered with the City of Savannah to offer free vision screenings on Mar. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The screenings will take place at the Pennsylvania Avenue Resource Center located at 425 Pennsylvania Avenue.

In addition to screenings, free retinal imaging exams and free eye glass frames are will be available for those with a current prescription.

For more information on the vision screenings, send an email to afutch@savannahcblv.org.