Savannah celebrates ‘Arts on Waters’ program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- Vacant properties and crime were commonplace along the Waters Avenue corridor for years, but now some much-needed improvements promise to breathe new life into the area.

The city held a huge block party to celebrate ongoing improvements and a new art program.



Shannon Iacione, a featured artist, said mother nature is her biggest inspiration. Her exhibit is called a green wall,” so the idea is that you can irrigate so it can be self-sustaining,” said Iacione.

Iacione hopes to contribute to the revival of the Water’s Avenue neighborhood.

“You know people are really attracted to nature so it makes a place for people to congregate and commune,” said Iacione.

Her living breathing art sits in the window of an empty storefront and that’s the idea behind the “Arts on Waters Program”; combatting urban decay with beauty.

“We know public arts attracts people to the corridor and that those individuals then buy from the local businesses,” said Manny Dominguez, Director of Savannah’s Business Opportunity. “They become interested in moving to the area and it draws interest to the corridor.”

Five artists and their exhibits are on display at the shopping plaza near 37th street and Waters.

But, perhaps the largest accent of all is a vision board, where community members are compiling ideas for a giant mural that will go on the side of the building.

“We are collecting suggestions from the community about the history of Waters Avenue, but also what they see in the future of waters avenue,” said Dominguez. “That will allow the artists to develop a mural and a design that fits the fabric of the community.”

“I think that this neighborhood is super interesting and has so much potential like beautiful buildings its a great neighborhood,” said Iacione. “I think it’s great to see more people involved and trying to revitalize it

Featured artists and exhibits will change every three months. Once the new batch of artists comes in, the city plans to have a celebration for the community.