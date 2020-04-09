Savannah cardiologist says telemedicine can help the vulnerable right now

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Dr. Michael Babcock is seeing a new patient who lives in Bluffton. But neither the doctor nor patient had to travel anywhere Thursday. It was a telemedicine call that the doctor says is becoming a sign of the times during the days of COVID 19,

“This patient did not have to leave their home and I did not have to bring staff up into a different area and we minimized medical exposure to everybody involved,” said Dr Babcock who is a cardiologist with Cardiology Associates of Savannah.

We found an empty office waiting room which he says is not unusual right now. Dr. Babcock says some of his most vulnerable patients who need to stay healthy the most and therefore keep in touch with their doctor to do that – don’t want to come to the office for an appointment.

“The challenge we’re facing is that we have thousands of patients with chronic medical conditions who are afraid to leave their homes,” said Dr. Babcock. “And if those patients don’t get routine medical medical care they could end up in the Emergency Room”

“We have a lot of fragile patients that we take care of,” he told me. “My age range for telemedicne so far has been from 18 to 91 so we’ve had 90 year olds who’ve successfully done this and they appreciate the fact that they don’t have to leave their homes.”

A computer or smart phone can be used and Dr. Babcock says if you don’t have access to that kind of technology he will also talk to someone over the telephone. “We can call in prescriptions and have them mailed to their homes and we can actually send heart monitors and other devices to their homes if need be.”

In terms of this kind of doctor visit, it may be something all of us need to get used to at least for the near future. “Right now the incidence of telemedicine is rapidly rising,” says Dr, Babcock.

He says this kind of technical appointment may become more popular as a way to protect doctors, their staffs and their patients. St, Joseph’s Candler has had a telemedicine sight for some time where general health questions can be asked of a health professional. Dr. Babcock says if you plan on using a telemedicine site it is important to provide as much information to the health professional as possible. He says that includes a list of medications you may be taking along with your blood pressure (if you can take it. He says at least inform yourself of what your blood pressure generally is. It is also helpful to tell a professional any family medical history and if you are pre-diabetic for example,

Dr. Babcock remains concerned about helping his patients who may be the most susceptible to the virus. He says a telemedicine call may not be up close and personal but it can make provide important care right now. “This is uncharted waters. this is all uncharted territory,” he said. “We’re navigating it alongside of a lot of medical personnel who are on the front lines. We’re standing beside those folks but at the same time, we don’t want patients to get lost in the shuffle.”